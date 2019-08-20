Kick-off of the jumping European Championship !

For now, four teams are qualified for the Olympic Games in Tokyo : Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands and Sweden, all of them thanks to their results last year at the World Equestrian Games of Tryon, as well as Ukraine and Israel. Not qualified yet, titleholder, Ireland’s team will do anything to shine again this year. Darragh Kenny, Peter Moloney, Cian O’Connor, Paul O’Shea and Shane Sweetnam will have the difficult task earn a golden ticket for Tokyo. But they will have to face other determined nations like France, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Great Britain, Italy, Norway and Portugal.

As for the individual, best European riders will fight for medals. Christian Ahlmann and Daniel will do their comeback in Germany’s team since the Olympic Games of 2016. This team will be threatening as the first two members will be join by Simone Blum, winner of the World Equestrian Games of Tryon, the legendary Marcus Ehning as well as Maurice Tebbel.

Titleholder, Peder Fredricson will be determine to keep his gold medal ! With the very same horse than in 2017, H&m All In, the Swedish won the Longines Global Champions Tour of Stockholm in June, the Grand Prix and the Nations Cup of Falsterbo in July and hold the second position in the world ranking. World number one, Steve Guerdat will compete with his incredible Bianca. His compatriot Martin Fuchs with Clooney 51 will also join the party.

But the task will not be easy for those stars as others brilliant riders will be in Rotterdam like : Italy’s Giulia Martinengo Marquet and Elzas, clear in numerous Nations Cup this year; Maikel Van Der Vleuten, winner of the Longines Global Champions Tour of Valkenswaard with Dana Blue; Henrik Von Eckermann for Sweden on Toveks Mary Lou. For Great Britain, Scott Brash, Amanda Derbyshire, Ben Maher, Laura Renwick and Holly Smith will try to bring back medals, and a qualification for Tokyo.

