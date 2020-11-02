British eventing riders dominated in the only five-star event for eventing riders in this years season. Laura Collett and the eleven-year-old Holsteiner London, who did his first five-star test at the CCI5 * in Pau, were unbeatable. The result therefore deserves even more attention. With a dressage result of 21.3 minus points, the couple took the lead and never gave it away on the cross-country course or in jumping. Piggy March was close behind Laura Collett with 22.2 points.

Winner Laura Collett was overwhelmed by her success. "It's like a dream! I don't really know what just happened," said the British rider. "This morning I said to myself that if I had to make a decision, I would certainly not have ridden any other horse than London 52 for such a competition He's an excellent jumper. He did his first five-star ride here and I didn't expect such a result."

Third place went to Tim Price from New Zealand with his KWPN Wesko. Christopher Burton, with Graf Liberty in second place after the dressage test, got penalty points in the cross country test and could not hold a place in the top ten. Behind Burton three more British riders were ranked: Alexander Bragg, Tom McEwen and Oliver Townend.

