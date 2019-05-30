LCGT makes a stopover in Hamburg

After the first fifth legs of the Longines Global Champions Tour, Belgium’s Pieter Devos has taken the lead of the ranking thanks to his victory in Miami. He is currently scoring 120 points. Right behind, Germany’s Daniel Deusser, very steady since the beginning of the circuit, has earned 115 points. But even if the two leaders will compete in Hamburg, the three followers, Netherlands’ Maikel van der Vleuten, Belgium’s Niels Bruynseels and Jérome Guéry will not be there. Their absence can be an opportunity for other riders to earn more points and disrupt the ranking. For instance, as a victory equals forty points, if Sweden’s Malin Baryard-Johnsson, currently with 80 points, or Great Britain’s Ben Maher, with 75 points, win this leg, he or she will certainly threat the current leaders.

But the task will not be easy as France’s Julien Epaillard, winner in Doha travelled to Hamburg. Previous winners of the Longines Global Champions Tour of Madrid will also be out for glory, with Netherlands’ Harrie Smolders, victorious in 2018 and second in 2017, and Germany’s Ludger Beerbaum, leader in 2016, on the starting list. It’s set to be a thriller of an event, with plenty of big names to throw into the mix, including the likes of Belgium’s Jos Verlooy and Olivier Philippaerts, Colombia’s René Lopez, Germany’s Christian Ahlmann and Marcus Ehning, Ireland’s Bertram Allen and Portugal’s Luciana Diniz, just a handful of A-listers in action.

Regarding Great Britain, Ben Maher, currently number eight in the Longines Global Champions Tour ranking, will not be alone as Scott Brash, Emily Moffit and Micheal and William Whitaker will join the party.

This week end, spectators will also enjoy in Hamburg the CDI4*. Susan Pape with Grafit and Harmony’s Don Noblesse will be the only representative of Great Britain.

Full schedule here:

https://www.globalchampionstour.com/events/2019/hamburg/info/show-schedule-hamburg/