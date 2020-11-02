Two world championship titles went to Germany this year at the World Championships for young eventing horses in Le Lion d'Angers (France). Ingrid Klimke led the lap of honour in the saddle of Cascamara in the group of 6 year old eventing horses. Sophie Leube was the golden girl, winning the competition of the 7-year-old horses with Trakehner stallion Sweetwaters Ziethen.

For Sophie Leube, the title at the World Championships in Le Lion d'Angers was a start-to-finish victory. Sweetwaters Ziethen was no stranger in Le Lion d'Anger. The stallion competed last year at the World Championships for young eventing horses in the group of the 6-year-olds finishing fifth. This year he dominated the test from beginning to end. Sophie Leube (33) took the lead in dressage with Sweetwaters Ziethen (27.6 ), defended her top position in the cross and showed a faultless round in the showjumping.

In the competition of the 6-year-old in Le Lion d'Angers it looked like a British victory was going to come. Tom McEwen and Brown Jack took the lead in the dressage arena (26.6) and defended it on the cross-country course. Ingrid Klimke and Cascamara took second place behind the Briton with a dressage result of 27.4 and were also able to hold this position. In the jumping, Ingrid Klimke and the Westphalian-bred Cascadello daughter remained faultless. In contrast, the previously leading Tom McEwen received two faults and fell back to sixth place, handing over the victory to Ingrid Klimke.

