LGCT at the foot of the Eiffel Tower

From July 5th to 7th , the Longines Paris Eiffel Jumping is marking the move into the second half of the 2019 Longines Global Champions Tour circuit. Set once again against the backdrop of one of the world’s most iconic landmarks, the Eiffel Tower, the competion will gather some of the best riders of the planet. Curently number one thanks to his regularity and his victory on Claire Z in Miami, Belgium’s Pieter Devos will try to widen the gap. Number two, Great Britain’s Ben Maher has not scored any victory so far in the circuit. He certainly will be determined to add his name to the list of the winners of the season. Winner in Hmaburg on Jasmien v Bisschop, currently number three and former leader of the circuit, Germany’s Daniel Deusser will try to take back his position of number one. Number four thanks to his victory last week in Monaco on Beauville Z, Netherland’s Maikel Van Der Vleuten will try a double in Paris. Number five Belgium’s Niels Bruynseels and number six Sweden’s Peder Fredricson respectivly victorious in Cannes on Gancia de Muze and Stockholm on H&M All In, will fight to gain some places in the ranking. As a victory equals forty points, top athletes like France’s Julien Epaillard, winner in Doha on Usual Suspect d’Auges, Belgium’s Jérome Guéry, victorious in Mexico on Quel Homme de Hus and Switzerland’s Martin Fuchs winner in Madrid and Estoril on Chaplin, will try to disrupt the ranking.

Spectators will also have to keep an eye on other riders like Germany’s Christian Ahlman, Ludger Beerbaum, Australia’s Edwina Tops Alexander, Belgium’s Gregory Whatelet and Oliver Philippaerts, Columbia’s René Lopez, United States’ Jessica Springsteen, Egypt’s Nayel Nassar, France’s Roger Yves Bost, Kevin Staut and Simon Delestre, Great Britain’s Michael Whitaker, Emily Moffit and Scott Brash, Irland’s Shane Breene, Italy’s Lorenzo de Luca and Nertherlands’ Jur Vrieling.

