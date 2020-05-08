LGCT – Lars Windhorst backing out

Investor Lars Windhorst had agreed to take part in the Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT). The contract was finished but the signature was still missing. Now the German entrepreneur has changed his mind and no longer wants to know about the deal - lawyers take over the discussions.

It was a big deal when Jan Tops reported that Lars Windhorst and his company Tennor were taking over 50 percent of the prestigious Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT), earlier this year. The press release said Lars Windhorst, the head of Tennor, wanted to take over the 50 percent stake previously held by US-American sports investor Frank McCourt. McCourt acquired his stake in 2014. Lars Windhorst had expressed interest in LGCT already in 2018, and negotiations have been going on since then. The contract was discussed meticulously and completed in early 2020. When the deal was announced, only Lars Windhorst’s signature was missing.

Due to the corona crisis, numerous Longines Global Champions Tour events had to be cancelled. The profit that Windhorst had expected from the deal went missing. Now the entrepreneur wants to get out of the contract and argues with the corona crisis. Sports investor Frank McCourt, who insists on the fulfillment of the contract, and Lars Windhorst now leave the talking to their lawyers. The million dollar deal is now a case for the court. According to RTL Netherlands, figures talked about make up to an amount of 169 million euros.

The Dutch commercial court in Amsterdam has decided that Lars Windhorst is not bound by the contract. However, the fine that is due if the contract is not complied with is still under discussion, talking about 30 million euros. Lars Windhorst considers this part of the contract to be invalid, citing the corona crisis as the reason. However, the court is on Frank McCourt’s side on this point and sees Lars Windhorst in duty. If one of the two parties to the dispute seeks revision, the next judgment could be different – in every way.

It’s not really going well for Lars Windhorst lately. Windhorst, who just recently told news agency dpa that his support promise to football club Hertha BSC will remain in spite of the Corona crisis, had to invest five million euros in his insolvent Flensburg shipbuilding company at the end of April in order to continue operations. He had only taken over the company last year.

