LGCT under the sun of Saint-Tropez

From September 12th – 14th, the sparkling Longines Athina Onassis Horse Show will see the world’s top horses and riders head to the legendary Pampelonne Beach with it’s turquoise waters and enviable blue skies. In total, a hundred riders and nearly two hundred horses are expected, representing more than twenty nations. The beautiful balmy September weather will provide the backdrop to a fierce battle, with last year’s winner and 2018 Longines Global Champions Tour Champion Ben Maher looking to repeat his title. This year, the rider already outshined his opponents in London and Rome.

But he will not be the only athlete performant on the circuit as several leg winners will be there as well like : Julien Epaillard, victorious in Doha; Pieter Devos, victorious un Miami; Daniel Deusser, victorious in Hamburg; Niels Bruynseels, victorious in Cannes; Peder Fredricson, victorious in Stockholm; Maikel Van Der Vleuten, victorious in Monaco and Valkenswaard; Christian Ahlman, victorious in Paris; Darragh Kenny, victorious in Chantilly. Such number of previous leg winners will certainly guarantee a great moment of sport, but it will also look like a rehearsal of the Longines Global Champions Tour Super Grand Prix.

During the final in Prague, this is the competition opens to the winners of each Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix in the 2019 season. If an Athlete wins two or more LGCT Grand Prix competitions in the same season, he is invited as the winner of his first Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix competition of the season; the Athlete placed second in the second Grand Prix referred to above is invited to take part in the Longines Global Champions Tour Super Grand Prix, and so on. So far, in addition to those previously quoted, Jérome Guéry, winner in Mexico; Dani Golstein, winner in Shanghai and Berlin; Martin Fuchs, winner in Madrid and Estoril, as well as Olivier Philippaerts, second in Valkenswaard; Ludger Beerbaum, second in Berlin; Shane Sweetnam, second in London and Marlon Madolo Zanotelli, second in Rome; are qualified for the Longines Global Champions Tour Super Grand Prix.

Some very talented athletes will fight this week-end in Saint Tropez to earn one of the few left spots, like Australia’s Edwina Tops-Alexander, France’s Simon Delestre, Kevin Staut and Pénélope Leprevost, Germany’s Marcus Ehning, Great Britain’s Scott Brash, Harry Charles, Emily Moffit and Alexandra Thornton, United States’ Kent Farrington, Jessica Springsteen and Laura Kraut, Italy’s Lorenzo de Luca and Portugal’s Luciana Diniz.

