The Corona pandemic still has a fierce grip on equestrian sport. Last week the event Jumping Amsterdam was cancelled, this week news was out, that another major event will be missing. The Organising Committee of Olympia, The London International Horse Show announced that with great regret it has taken the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Show.

Organisers have to face a vast range of health and security problems and restrictions right now. As numbers of infections are increasing again dramatically, planning an event becomes more and more risky. Organisers of indoor shows not only have to secure that hygiene concepts are implemented, they have to face high costs for indoor arenas, while in the meantime it is for sure, that there will be only few or probably no visitors at all allowed.

In the announcement of the Olympia organising team it is , that it is not possible to run the event in December 2020 given the commercial implications of the government social distancing guidelines and the numerous additional Covid-19 safety requirements. Simon Brooks-Ward, show director, says: “Unfortunately, this means that the Olympia feature events, including the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup™, the Olympia Grand Prix, the Puissance, the FEI Dressage World Cup™ and the FEI Driving World Cup™ qualifiers will not be held in 2020. However, we are looking forward to being back in 2021, with a bumper Show to celebrate our 50th anniversary.” The 2021 edition of Olympia, The London International Horse Show will take place from Wednesday 15 – Monday 20 December.

