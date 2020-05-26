Equestrian

Longines Global Champions Tour and GCL to restart in 2021

Longines Global Champions Tour and GCL to restart in 2021

Image credit: Eurosport

ByGrand Prix
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

News was out yesterday that Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) and Global Champions League (GCL) will restart next year. The massive impact of the Covid-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of many events of the series like Miami Beach, Shanghai, Stockholm, Monaco etc. Uncertainties in regards of the events in the upcoming months now led to the decision for a fresh restart of the tour next year.

The Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) and Global Champions League (GCL) equestrian series have been affected seriously by the measures taken worldwide. Like no other series LGCT and GCL bring together the best riders of the world. And the events take place at some of the most interesting places of the world. Travelling worldwide is indispensable. This is only one aspect that causes problems in Corona times.

Ben Maher became superstar in 2019 when he and his brilliant mount Explosion finished double clear in the Super Cup Grand Prix in Prague. The ten year old Chacco Blue son won the LGCT Super Grand Prix in an impressive manner in two clear rounds (0/68, 96). Darragh Kenny of Ireland became runner up, Martin Fuchs of Switzerland ended up on third place. Marcus Ehning took fourth, Daniel Deußer became sixth. German rider Deußer celebrated a wonderful start into the fresh season this year, when winning the Grand Prix of the first event of the LGCT 2020 in Doha. Then Corona took its toll and LGCT events were cancelled one by one. Now it is decided that the 2020s edition is at a halt and will restart next year.

Blair Castle International Horse Trials cancelled – no CCI4*-L in 2020 UK calendar

22/05/2020 AT 12:51

“In these exceptional circumstances it is not realistic to safely stage our global championship circuit this year. We must follow the laws of national Governments and public health authorities, which change regularly and at short notice, having a major impact on international planning. Restrictions on travel vary around the world, so not all riders will have the freedom to compete. There is also the risk of a second wave later this year, in the absence of a cure or vaccine, which further complicates logistical planning. In this complex environment the responsible decision is to start the Longines Global Champions Tour and GCL top-level show jumping championship series afresh in 2021.”

Twists and turns – Lars Windhorst now definitely supports the Longines Global Champions Tour

19/05/2020 AT 08:14
Good news for riders in the UK – exercising is possible again

14/05/2020 AT 09:05
