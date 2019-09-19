Longines Global Champions Tour, first time in New York

Second to last leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour, New York will be the theater of a very tense competition as several leg winners will be there like : Julien Epaillard, victorious in Doha; Pieter Devos, victorious un Miami; Dani Goldstein, victorious in Shanghai and Berlin; Daniel Deusser, victorious in Hamburg; Niels Bruynseels, victorious in Cannes; Peder Fredricson, victorious in Stockholm; Martin Fuchs, victorious in Estoril and Madrid; Maikel Van Der Vleuten, victorious in Monaco and Valkenswaard; Darragh Kenny, victorious in Chantilly; Ben Maher, victorious in London and Rome; and Jessica Springsteen last week winner in Saint-Tropez. Such number of previous leg winners will certainly guarantee a great moment of sport, but it will also look like a rehearsal of the Longines Global Champions Tour Super Grand Prix.

During the final in Prague, this is the competition opens to the winners of each Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix in the 2019 season. If an Athlete wins two or more LGCT Grand Prix competitions in the same season, he is invited as the winner of his first Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix competition of the season; the Athlete placed second in the second Grand Prix referred to above is invited to take part in the Longines Global Champions Tour Super Grand Prix, and so on. So far, in addition to those previously quoted, Jérome Guéry, winner in Mexico; Christian Ahlmann, winner in Paris, as well as Olivier Philippaerts, second in Valkenswaard; Ludger Beerbaum, second in Berlin; Shane Sweetnam, second in London and Marlon Madolo Zanotelli, second in Rome; are qualified for the Longines Global Champions Tour Super Grand Prix.

In addition to the pairs already qualified for the Longines Global Champions Tour Super Grand Prix, many riders will fight to claim a title as well. For instance, Australia’s Edwina Tops Alexander, Belgium’s Jos Verlooy, France Simon Delestre and Kevin Staut, Germany’s Marcus Ehning, Netherlands’ Marc Houtzager and Great Britain’s Scott Brash and Harry Charles, will take part of the competition.

