Longines Global Champions Tour in Valkenswaard

This weekend is one of the last for the riders to qualify for the LGCT Super Grand Prix at the GC Playoffs in Prague in November. Those riding and still looking for a qualifying spot include Marcus Ehning (GER), Nicola Philippaerts (BEL), Olivier Philippaerts (BEL), Simon Delestre (FRA), Eric Lamaze (CAN), Margie Goldstein-Engle (USA), Harrie Smolders (NED), Roger-Yves Bost (FRA), Gregory Wathelet (BEL), Alberto Zorzi (ITA), Edwina Tops-Alexander (AUS), Henrik von Eckermann (SWE), Eric van der Vleuten (NED) and Kent Farrington (USA).

Other big names on show this weekend include qualifiers Ludger Beerbaum (GER), Peder Fredricson (SWE), Christian Ahlmann (GER), Maikel van der Vleuten (NED), Julien Epaillard (FRA), Jérôme Guery (BEL), Dani G. Waldman (ISR), Niels Bruynseels (BEL), Daniel Deusser (GER) and Pieter Devos (BEL) who still leads the overall LGCT rankings.

For the 14th season of the world’s premier show jumping series, the world class, state-of-the-art Tops International Arena will host the 15th leg of the circuit from 9th – 11th August. The facilities were created by Founder and President Jan Tops who runs them with his wife, the famous Australian Amazon Edwina Tops-Alexander. They offer five magnificent competition grounds (the main one is impressive in size: 125 x 85 metres), a gallop track, lunging areas, relaxation areas, training grounds and stables for more than 500 horses. An impressive judges’ tower rises above the competition squares.