Longines Global Champions Tour, next stop Rome !

The magical city of Rome will host the elite of the world of show jumping in Italy for the Longines Global Champions Tour championship battle this September. Beautiful, inspirational Rome has been attracting visitors for over two millennia and continues to be one of the most exhilarating destinations in the world, with the unique Stadio dei Marmi an exceptional setting for top show jumping.

This weekend in the Italian capital, some of the best riders of the planet will fight to earn points to qualify themselves for the final. Among them, we can quote, Belgium’s Pieter Devos in excellent shape during the Longines Eupean Championship in Rotterdam; France’s Roger-Yves Bost, winner last week in Grand Prix of the CSI4* of Valence, Simon Delestre and Julien Epaillard; Germany’s Christian Ahlmann, Ludger Beerbaum, Simone Blum, Daniel Deusser and Marcus Ehning; Ireland’s Bertram Allen, Shane Breene, Darragh Kenny and Denis Lynch; Netherlands’Gerco Schröder; Spain’s Eduardo Alvarez Aznar; United States’ Laura Kraut and finally Great Britain will be represented by Ben Maher, Harry Charles, Emily Moffitt, Michael Whitaker and Alexandra Thronton.

The stadium is one of the arenas in the Foro Italico sports area, home to the Italian Olympic Committee. Every year spectators fill every space available to catch a glimpse of the world’s show jumping heroes in action. Italian riders will be competing in front of a passionate local and international crowd as the battle for the series championship reaches a crucial stage with competitors locked in a gladiatorial battle for the honors.

Startlist : here