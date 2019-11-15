Longines World Cup stops in Stuttgart

The Western European league of the Longines World Cup reaches this week the fifth of its fourteen legs in Stuttgart. A total of eighteen countries, fifty athletes and one hundred and thirty-one horses will meet this week in this northern German city. As the dates go by, the number of opportunities to add up the necessary points to be next spring in the Las Vegas final is decreasing. Therefore, and because this is the best indoor circuit in the world, the list of participants deserves to be mentioned.

Being Germany the host country, it is normal that it contributes up to sixteen national riders. Among them are living pieces of the history of this sport as Lugder Beerbaum, Marcus Ehning, Christian Ahlmann or Daniel Deusser. For other Germans such as Gerrit Nieberg, Felix Hassman or Marcel Marschall this is a good opportunity to prove their worth in the highest international competition.

For this competition, Great Britain will be represented by the winner of Verona’s leg Scott Brash. This weekend the rider will be associated with Hello Vincent and Hello Senator. He won’t be the only British in Germany as Ben Maher, Emily Moffit and James Wilson will also be there.

Every European nation will bring talented riders such as the Austrian Max Kühner, the Belgians Pieter Devos and Niels Bruynseels, the French Roger Yves Bost and Kevin Staut, the Swiss Steve Guerdat and Martin Fuchs, or the Irish Darragh Kenny and Shane Breenm, all possible winners wherever they compete.

The Longines World Cup Grand Prix will start on Sunday at 3pm. Before that, there will have been one stage of the Dressage World Cup.