Madrid Horse Week is here

The year 2019 is set to begin its final stretch of December, and once again, the Madrid Horse Week is postulated as the most important equestrian sporting event of the year in Spain. Throughout this week we will be able to enjoy two international competitions of maximum level as much in obstacle jump as in classic dressage, these will be the Longines World Cup of jumping and the World Cup of dressage.

Without a doubt, the main attraction of the Madrid Horse Week will be the sixth stage of the Western European league of the Longines World Cup. Almost at the halfway point of the competition, and with the Las Vegas final qualifying in the minds of all riders and amazons, Madrid promises to be a stage full of excitement. Although it is always possible to have a glorious streak at the end of the Longines World Cup season, the pilots know that the sooner they overcome the virtual barrier of 40 points, the sooner they will be able to watch the final with peace of mind. At this point in the league, Steve Guerdat is the number one man in the world ranking who leads the provisional classification thanks to a 47-point cushion. He is followed by the winner of the last stage of Stuttgart Pieter Devos with 40 points, while the winner of the penultimate stage of Verona Scott Brash is third with 35 points. And all of them will be in the Spanish capital this week with the aim of increasing their score. Behind there is a group of 8 athletes who are between 30 and 20 points that could make a considerable leap in the table with a good result in the Grand Prix World Cup.

With less media coverage, despite having become enormously popular in recent years, there will be a Western European dressage World Cup league stage. In addition, a CSI2* will be disputed. Without forgetting that the Salon del Caballo has a very complete Commercial Village where attendees to the Madrid Horse Week can find any type of article or service related to the world of the horse while they can enjoy a full program of exhibitions and shows.