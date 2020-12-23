Marco Fuste is new Jumping Director FEI. The horse man with Spanish roots is firmly anchored in the equestrian scene, with expertise not only as an athlete. He has been Director of Jumping at the Spanish Equestrian Federation and chef d’equipe of the Spanish Jumping team since 2006. He served as a member of the FEI Jumping Committee from 2011 to 2015, and a member of the European Equestrian Federation (EEF) Jumping and Nations Cup working groups. He also was part of the team at the Barcelona 1992 Olympic Games and the FEI World Equestrian Games™ 2002 in Jerez (ESP).

“Marco Fuste is tailor-made for the role of Jumping Director at the FEI,” FEI Secretary General Sabrina Ibáñez said in a press release of the FEI. “He has valuable expertise in the sports world outside the specialist equestrian sphere, and has been involved in our sport from every angle, as an athlete, event organiser and chef d’equipe. He also has hands-on governance experience at the National Federation and at international level as a member of the FEI Jumping Committee. He has encyclopaedic knowledge of the Jumping discipline and is respected and admired by everyone within the sport. We are very much looking forward to welcoming him to Headquarters in February.”

“To be appointed as FEI director jumping Director is absolutely my dream job,” Marco Fuste commented. “Horses and equestrian sport, particularly Jumping, have been a part of my life for so long and I see this new role as the pinnacle of my career. Jumping is already the FEI’s largest discipline and, while I know the challenges involved, I also see great opportunity for further expansion, particularly in South America, so that we can develop the sport more broadly. I can’t wait to get started.”

