Marcus Ehning victorious in Madrid

Belgian Céline Schoonbroodt-de Azevedo opened the competition with a mistake by Cheppetta on the entry of the double in an average time, improved by one and a half seconds by Emilio Bicocchi who did not drop any bars with Evita SG Z. As usual, Belgian Pieter Devos was very fast with Espoir and could dream of victory after having lowered the clock by more than a second and a half. But the German Marcus Ehning immediately took away his hope by grabbing thirty-six hundredths with his Selle Français Prêt à Tout. With his young and powerful Dominator 2000 Z, Christian Ahlmann was trying to beat his compatriot’s clock, but failed for two tenths, after a last line of madness and a good scare for the German, who almost jumped the candlestick of the last obstacle.

With Rubens LS La Silla, Denis Lynch of Ireland was also a victim of the double entry, while Max Kühner of Austria saw his good Chardonnay fauter on the last one. Last to start, the Dutchman Maikel Van der Vleuten started very quickly, but his nine-year-old Beauville Z also fell on the double entry, which gave Marcus Ehning the victory.

Thanks to this success, the German is back in the qualifying race, he had not yet taken a point in the three stages in which he had participated. “The World Cup had not started well for me and I am delighted with this victory and the twenty points,” said Ehning, happy and relieved.