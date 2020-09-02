A strong field of 46 competitors entered the ring at Hubside Jumping Grimaud, when it came to the CSI5* Grand Prix. 13 riders delivered a clear round, amongst them big names like Olivier Philippaerts, Scott Brash, Marcus Ehning and Christian Ahlmann, Julien Epaillard and Kevin Staut, Maikel van der Vleuten and harrie Smolders. In the jump-off it was Marlon Modolo Zanotelli, who was deliviering besttime (0/35,33) and taking the honours. The victory was very special for him. For the first time his horse VDL Edgar was the one to beat the rest of the class in a CSI5* Grand Prix. And for the rider himself it was the first CSI5* Grand Prix win as well.

Overwhelmed by his new career highlight Marlon Modolo Zanotelli said: “First of all, I would like to thank my whole team who do a great job at home, as well as the owners of VDL Edgar M, who is a very special horse. He was placed in the top 5 of all of the most recent 5* Grands Prix in which he has competed and was very close to winning every time. Now that has happened and what’s more, it’s the first time that I have won a 5* Grand Prix! He jumped wonderfully, I’m really delighted, he is an amazing horse.”

Second place went to Emanuele Gaudiano from Italy with Chalou (0/36,25) before Olivier Philippaerts from Belgium with Legend of Love (0/36,29). Scott Brash finished ninth with Hello Jefferson (4/37,76).

