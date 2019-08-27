Martin Fuchs and Clooney finally in gold

Ben Maher was so close to the victory but one more time the British was unlucky. Six year after the European Championship of Goteborg where he missed the gold because of a fence down on the last round, the former world number one did exactly the same thing and offered the victory the Martin Fuchs. None of the riders managed to stay clear at the end of this championship even though the courses designed by Louis Konickx did not seem that tricky. The pressure and the tiredness accumulated during the week of competition were enough to disrupt the individual final.

Twenty-five couples qualified themselves for the individual final. Germany’s Marcus Ehning was the first one to sign a clear round. With his great Comme Il Faut 5, the maestro was perfect on every level even the timer which tricked a lot of pairs before him. Her compatriot Simone Blum, Sweden’s Peder Fredricson and Henrik Von Eckermann as well as Ben Maher and Martin Fuchs realized a perfect round as well.

In the second round of the final, only eleven couples were on the start-list after the withdraw of Steve Guerdat. The course, and more specifically the combination, tricked some of the favorite like Peder Fredricson, Henrik Von Eckermann and even the World Champion Simone Blum. For Marc Houtzager, this last round did not go peacefully as two animalist defenders creeped into the course. With a lot self-control, the rider of Sterrehof’s Calimero ended his round with only one point.

Still perfect but a little bit too slow, Marcus Ehning took the fifth position and despite one fence down, his compatriot Simon Blum on DSP Alice finished fourth. Tricked by the timer, Jos Verlooy ended third with Igor. A great performance for this couple not as experimented as the other pairs at this level. Last to go, Ben Maher only had to stay clear as Martin Fuchs signed a round with one point. But unfortunately for the rider with his great Explosion, one fence down took away any hope of victory and he had to settle for the second position.

Full results : here