Martin Fuchs keeps his title in the Longines World Cup in Lyon

How far will Martin Fuchs and Clooney 51 go? These two seem to have no limit, and proved it again Sunday afternoon at the Longines World Cup in Lyon. In front of some of the best riders of the world, Martin Fuchs, individual silver medalist at the 2018 Tryon World Equestrian Games, and current European champion, both with Clooney 51, was absolutely perfect. With his two clear and fast rounds, he repeated his performance of last year by winning again this World Cup Grand Prix with the same horse.

On the course of Frenchman Gregory Bodo, the young Swiss and the grey by Cornet Obolensky literally walked around, winning the third stage of the season for the Western European League. During the jump-off, the battle was extremely intense, and the duo had to take a stride in the last line to win. Before them, the American Jessica Springsteen on RMF Zecilie took all the risks and realized a remarkable jump-off, only few weeks after her victory in the Longines Global Champions Tour in Saint-Tropez. However, she had to settle for the second position, finishing ahead of Belgian Pieter Devos on the so regular Claire Z.

Regarding British riders, only two riders were on the start list and none of them managed to be qualified for the jump-off. Twentieth, Scott Brash realized the best performance for Great Britain with Hello M’Lady. Even if the mare jumped very well, they unfortunately ended with four penalties. Saturday night with Hello President, Scott Brash shined on the Equita Masters though. With RMF Cadeau de Muze, William Whitaker ended thirty-third with nine penalties.

All results here