Martin Fuchs new world number one

After a whole year at the top of the world ranking, Swiss rider Steve Guerdat has to hand over his leading position to his compatriot and friend Martin Fuchs, who has had a breathtaking end of season with victories in the Geneva Grand Prix and then in the World Cup Grand Prix in London. This world number one position is the culmination of a great season for the twenty-eight-year-old Swiss rider, who won twenty-seven international events in 2019, including seven five-star Grand Prix races. Martin Fuchs also finished second in the World Cup final and was crowned European champion in Rotterdam at the end of August.

While he owes much to Clooney 51, his partner in the World Cup Final in Gothenburg and the European Championships, and winner of the Grand Prix in Basel, Wellington, Lyon and Geneva, Martin Fuchs also knows how to win with other horses, having won the Grand Prix on the Longines Global Champions Tour in Madrid and Estoril with Chaplin, while he concluded his fantastic year with victory in the World Cup Grand Prix in London with The Sinner.

Steve Guerdat is now in second place ahead of Germany’s Daniel Deusser, followed by Britain’s Ben Maher, who remains in fourth place, ahead of Sweden’s Peder Fredricson and Belgium’s Pieter Devos, who swap positions in December. Next come the American Beezie Madden, the Irishman Darragh Kenny, the American Kent Farrington and the Swede Henrik von Eckermann.

For Great Britain, seven riders are in the top 100 : 4th Ben Maher; 12th Scott Brash, 46th Robert Whitaker, 48th Holly Smith, 61st Laura Renwick, 66th Guy Williams and 67th Amanda Derbyshire.