Martin Fuchs will be in Saint-Tropez !

Spectators will have the privilege of welcoming the European Champion Martin Fuchs for his first appearance in France since he won his title. Switzerland will be well represented as Beat Mändli, winner of the World Cup Final in 2007, Werner Muff and Niklaus Rutschi, both members of the national team during last years championships will join the champion. Switzerland is not the only nation who will bring strong athletes. Indeed, for Germany, the eventing star Michael Jung will be there. Legendary, he is Olympic champion in 2016 and 2012 in individual and also with his team in 2012, he is two times world champion, once in individual in 2010 and once with his team in 2014, he three times young horses world champion in 2015, 2014, 2011, winner of the world cup in 2009 and eight times European Champion, in individual in 2015, 2013, 2011, 2003 and with his team in 2019, 2015, 2013 and 2011.

Regarding ladies, for the first time in Grimaud, Laura Kraut will be there. The American team gold medalist at the Olympics in 2008, she was also a member of the current World Champions’ team. By her side, Katherine Dinan will be there too with the brilliant Sydney Une Prince, the previous horse of Roger-Yves Bost with whom he was a part of the gold medalist team at the last Olympics Games.

Hubside Fall Tour is settled in Grimaud, a jewel placed on the famous Côte d’Azur. The competition is located only five minutes away from Grimaud’s lovely harbor with his little colorful houses, olive trees field, vineyard, marvelous beaches, …