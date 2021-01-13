Last weekend american show jumping rider McLain Ward celebrated a successful start at the Winter Equestrian Festival in Wellington, Florida. With his 12-year-old stallion Catoki, the 46-year-old rider left the competition behind. The Westphalian-bred stallion has been ridden by McLain Ward for around a year. For Ward, who is currently in 14th place in the world rankings, and the Westphalia the vitory in Wellington is the first win in a Grand Prix. The couple has not yet been able to contest at too many events together in the Corona year 2020. The success that has now been achieved is all the more important.

The name of the horse is well known. The stallion is named after his very successful father Catoki who was successful in international courses under Philipp Weishaupt until 2015 and then switched to the saddle of the Danish rider Emil Hallundbaek. Meanwhile 23 years old, Catoki works exclusively for breeding and passes on his genes full-time. With great success, as can be seen in the triumph of his son.

In the jump-off with four pairs, only Catoki showed a double clear round. As well he finished in best time in the jump-off. Erynn Ballard, who in the saddle of Kamilla came closest to the time of McLain Ward and Catoki, was left behind. The Amazon starting for Canada took second place ahead of Grace Debney with Zarina de Vidau.

