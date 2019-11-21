Meeting in Prague for the epilogue of the Longines Global Champions League

For four days, many of the world’s best riders will compete in Prague for the finals of the Global Champions League and the Super Grand Prix, bringing together the winners of the various legs of the Longines Global Champion Tour. Each day includes an individual and team competition until the Global Champions League final on Sunday.

Five British will be divided into three teams in the league. In the Doha Falcons, Michael Whitaker in the saddle on For Fun will be associated with Jur Vrieling and Mike Kawai, reciprocally at the helm of KM Chalcedon and Celvin. William Whitaker associated with RMF Cadeau de Muze will take part in the Miami Celtics competition. He will team up with Jessica Springsteen on RMF Zecilie and Shane Breen on Ipswich van de Wolfsakker. Scott Brash and Hello Senator will be members of the New York Empire team, winner of the Shanghai stage, alongside Daniel Bluman at the helm of Ladriano Z and Spencer Smith associated with Theodore Manciais. Ben Maher, winner of the London, Rome and New York legs, will have another challenge this weekend: the Super Grand Prix. On Saturday evening, the winners of the different stages of the Longines Global Champions Tour will compete in a test to determine who will be the champion of the champions of the 2019 edition.

In 2018, the Madrid in Motion finished first after the quarter-finals, semi-finals and knockout finals. This year, the team distinguished itself in Cannes and Saint-Tropez and is third behind the London Knights and the St Tropez Pirates. In the exciting Super Grand Prix of the Longines Global Champions Tour, Edwina Tops-Alexander had eclipsed her competitors.

