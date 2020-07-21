Michael Jung and Chipmunk shine bright in Strzegom

In Strzegom (Poland), eventing riders showed excellent form this weekend. Michael Jung secured victory in the CCI4 * test with his Olympic hope Chipmunk. Raf Kooremans (Netherlands) placed second. Lea Siegl from Austria fought her way onto the podium and placed third.

International eventing riders met in Strzegom last weekend. Olympic rider Michael Jung (Germany) dominated the CCI4* class from beginning to end and took the honours. Michael Jung presented his Olympic hopeful Chipmunk in the CCI4*, achieved 19.4 minus points in dressage and thus moved from the spot to the top of the strong field with 61 rider-horse combinations. In the cross the combination defended the dressage score and with a faultless round in the parcours the combination secured victory.

Raf Kooremans, born in Belgium and riding for the Netherlands since 2009, secured second place with his horse Dimitri. The 43 year old rider belonged to the team of the Netherlands taking part in the World Equestrian Games in 2018 and is no unknown in eventing. Whereas it was a big surprise that Lea Siegl from Austria placed third in the CCI4* class in Strzegom. Lea Siegl fought her way from rank 20 after dressage up to the podium and finally placed third, leaving Julia Krajewski (Germany) behind on fourth place. Top rounds in cross and jumping made it possible. The 21-year old rider from Austria is one of the upcoming stars of eventing. Last year she celebrated her first 4-star-victory, this year she is leaving well known names behind her.

