The new series for show jumping riders called Major League will start in May and is about to offer top events and top prize money for top riders. Whereas the well known Global Champions League makes riders travel all over the world to participate in this team series, the new series will offer events in North America, Mexico and Canada, starting in Vancouver (Canada).

The major forces behind this new show jumping series are Canadian show jumping rider Keean White and American horse show promoter Matt Morrissey. Keean White started riding as a child and trained for years intensely with Olympian Eric Lamaze. 38-year old Keean White now runs Angelstone Farm in Toronto, Canada, one of the venues where the Major League will be taking part. Matt Morrissey has an abundance of routine in organizing high class showjumping events. Morrissey Management Group, the company where he is vice-president, is one of the oldest horse show management companies, organising equestrian competitions like the American Gold Cup, Lake Placid Horse Show and the Palm Beach Masters.

Matt Morrissey and Keean White have high hopes for the new series. "A league of 5* events that opens up new opportunities for riders and horse owners at the best venues", is what they want it to be. The riders involved in the premiere season promise good sport: routined McLain Ward, Jennifer Gates, Bliss Heers, Margie Engle, shooting star Sam Walker, Ashley Bond, Brianne Goutal, Karen Polle riding for Japan, Rodrigo Pessoa from Brazil, Nayel Nassar from Egypt and Shane Sweetnam from Ireland already signed up for competing.

The kick-off of the Major League Show Jumping will take place in Vancouver, Canada 27.-30.May 2021. In July Traverse City,USA, and Bromont, Canada, will host two events of the series. In August two events will be taking place in Toronto, Canada. In September the series will stop at Traverse City one more time. In October San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, and in November Monterrey, Mexico, will be the places to be for the leauge team riders. Riders will start in December in Thermal and Coachella, where the series will have its final competition of the premiere season.

