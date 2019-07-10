Next stop Falsterbo!

Historical, Falsterbo is the theater of equestrian events since almost a century. Now part of the Nations Cup circuit, this is an unmissable competition for top riders around the world. The event is even more important this year as the European Championship are around the corner and will be decisive for the Olympic qualification. This confrontation of the European Division 1 is part of the eleven legs before the world final in Barcelona in October. Fifty countries were competing last year in the circuit located according three geographic zones: Division 1 of Europe / Northern America, Central America and Caribbean / Middle East. In the Division 1 of Europe, ten nations among the best are competing in 2019.

So far, Switzerland was victorious in La Baule, followed by Belgium and France. France won in St. Gallen in front of Italy and Switzerland. In Sopot, Belgium represented by Niels Bruynseels, Gundrun Patteet, Yves Vanderhasselt, Pieter Devos, took the lead followed by Ireland and France. Finally, Marlon Modolo Zanotelli, Felipe Amaral, Pedra Junqueira Muylaert, Pedro Veniss offered to Brazil a win in Geesteren in front of Netherlands (last year winner thanks to Jur Vrieling, Johnny Pals, Maikel Van Der Vleuten, Michel Hendrix) and Spain.

France’s riders will be there, but it is a totally different team from the one in St. Gallen where they won thanks to Penelope Leprevost, Guillaume Foutrier, Nicolas Delmotte, Kevin Staut. This weekend the country will be represented by Félicie Bertrand, Mathieu Billot, Emeric George, Edward Levy, and Oliver Robert. Three of the four Swiss winners in La Baule will be in Sweden: Steve Guerdat, Niklaus Rutschi, Bryan Balsinger, Paul Estermann. Beat Mandli and Barbara Schnieper will complete the team.

