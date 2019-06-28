Next stop Monaco!

2019 marks the 14th anniversary of the Jumping International of Monaco. As usual since 2006, this event is part of the Longines Global Champions Tour. For the tenth leg of the circuit, riders and spectators will enjoy the breathtaking princely setting of Monaco’s waterfront. Thanks to his regularity and his victory in Miami on Claire Z, Belgium’s Pieter Devos is leading the ranking with 206 points. But the rider as well as Germany’s Daniel Deusser, number two in the ranking, will not be competing in Monaco. This might be an opportunity for thier followers to disrupt the ranking. For instance, as victory equals forty points, Ben Maher, in third position with 187 points, will take the lead if he wins this leg.

But the task will not be easy as great athletes will try to shine in Monaco. Winner of the first leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour in Doha on Usual Suspect d’Auge, France’s Julien Epaillard will fight for a second winning. Winner last week-end in Estoril and victorious too in Madrid on the amazing Chaplin, Switzerland’s Martin Fuchs will be determined to shine for a third time in the circuit. Last year winner in Monaco on Ipswich van de Wolfsakker, Ireland’s Shane Breen will fight for his title. Second in 2018 on Fair Light van’t Heike, victorious in 2017 on Cornetto K, Italy’s Alberto Zorzi will travel to Monaco this year again with his compatriot Emmanuele Gaudiano, winner in 2016 on Gaspar 232.

The competition promises to be intense as some of the best athletes of the world will be there. Spectators will certainly keep an eye on Australia’s Edwina Tops Alexander, Colombia’s René Lopez, Egypt’s Nayel Nassar, France’s Oliver Robert and Kevin Staut, Germany’s Ludger Beerbaum and Marcus Ehning, Ireland’s Denis Lynch, Netherlands’ Maikel van der Vleuten and Jur Vrieling, Switzerland’s Paul Estermann, and Pius Schwizer, Great Britain’s William Whitaker, and United States’ Laura Kraut.

The competition has become the Principality’s third most important sporting event alongside motor racing’s Formula 1 Grand Prix and the Tennis.

https://www.globalchampionstour.com/events/2019/monaco/results/