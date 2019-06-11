Niels Bruynseels, Cannes’ super star

In Cannes, this week-end, only ten couples managed to qualified themselves for the jump-off of the seventh leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix. First to go and first clear round, Shane Breen on Ipswich van de Wolfsakker put a lot of pressure on the other riders. Unfortunately, with his 38.10 seconds, the Irish rider had to settle for the fifth position. Clear as well, Belgium’s Pieter Devos on Espoir lowered the timer to 37.39 seconds and took briefly the lead of the Grand Prix. But Germany’s Daniel Deusser, Hamburg’s leg winner on Jasmien v. Bisschop, was really determined to repeat his performance. This week-end associated with Calisto Blue, the rider took the lead of the competition by being more than second faster than the Irish. Second to last, Belgium’s Niels Bruynseels on Gancia de Muze opposed Daniel Deusser’s plans. On fire, he finished his round clear with 34.69 seconds. Last to go, Great Britain’s Scott Brash on Hello Mr. President was the last rider who was able to take the victory away from Niels Bruynseels. Clear and very fast, their great performance was not enough. With 35.66 seconds, they took the second place.

“I have no words! To win a Grand Prix like this means a lot to me. I have to thank my horse. One of the best horses I have had in my life”, confessed Niels Bruynseels. With this victory, he is the third Belgium’s rider winning a leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour this year. “It is a great feeling for me to be around the best in the world, I was not sure if I had won it – you never are sure. I know I have a fast horse and if I can ride the same lines as the others I can win. I did the 8 strides to the double, my jump off was what I planned. It gives me a lot of confidence, if I can win between the best riders in the world. The LGCT Super Grand Prix is another step up and another great show, there will for sure be more good riders to beat so we shall see.”, added the amazed rider.

Full results here:

http://www.longinestiming.com/#!/equestrian/2019/1626/html/en/longinestiming/resultlist_15.html