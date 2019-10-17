Oslo hosts the first round of the World Cup

This season is the forty-second World Cup in the history of equestrian sports. Oslo will host the competition for the twenty-eighth time. The strongest riders of the world will come to Norway, who will begin to chase qualifying points to reach the final. The world number one, Switzerland’s Steve Gerdat, will take part in this first leg. Last year, in the World Cup final, which took place in Gothenburg, Steve Gerdat won his champion title on Alamo and became a three-time world champion in show jumping.

From the top ten of the world ranking, the number four Sweden’s Peder Fredrickson came to Norway, as well as the number seven Belgian Peter Devos.

Kevin Staut, Olivier Robert, Henrik von Eckermann, Evelina Tovek, Douglas Linderlow and Denis Lynch will also perform in Oslo, as well as Robert and Michael Whitaker, James Wilson, Max Kuhner, Sergio Alvarez Moya, Yuri Mansour ans Marlon Modolo Zatonelli.

A total of 46 riders from 18 countries and 109 horses have entered the first stage of the CSI5*-W Cup. The competitions opened on Wednesday on the two-star tracks, and the five-star tournaments will start on Friday. The qualifying round of the World Cup will be held on Sunday, October 20. In parallel with the show jumping tournaments, the first stage of the Dressage World Cup is held, which is hosted by the city of Herning (Denmark).

As usual, for European riders the way to the finals is thorny and long, this season the competitors will hold 14 stages from October 2019 to February 2020. The final of the World Cup in show jumping and dressage will take place from 15 to 19 April in Las Vegas.

Riders and horses: here