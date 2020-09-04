Philippe Le Jeune is the new teamchef in the elite squad of Moroccan show jumping riders. The 60-year-old show jumper and trainer, who won the title at the World Show Jumping Championships in 2010, succeeds Frenchman Marcel Delestre, who held the position of Chef d’Equipe for the Moroccans until April.

At the beginning of the year, Le Jeune took on the task of supporting show jumpimg rider Abdelkebir Quaddar in his preparation for the Olympic Games, after Morocco had received a starting place for the Olympic Games in Tokyo from the FEI in the very last minute. Le Jeune was initially hired by King Mohammed VI as a private trainer for Quaddar. Now private coach Le Jeune has become the Moroccan national coach Le Jeune.

Le Jeune’s goal is to further train the Moroccan show jumpers and to prepare them as best as possible for participation in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo next year. Since it is currently not certain whether the games can take place as planned and the showa are still far from being held again to the usual extent, the efforts of coach Le Jeune are aimed further into the future. A good performance of the Moroccan team at the next world championships in 2022 has priority.

