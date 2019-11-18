Pieter Devos makes a double in Stuttgart

Fifth leg of the Longines World Cup, Stuttgart celebrated Belgium, as it did last year. For good reason, Pieter Devos made a double hit by outshining eleven opponents in the jump-off. Already third in Lyon’s leg, the Belgian has added twenty points to his grid, and with now forty points, has certainly secured a place in the Las Vegas final. He succeeded in this bet thanks to Apart, his regular fourteen-year-old chestnut by Larino. Seventh in the jump-off, he managed to lower the 45″87 reference stopwatch imposed by the world number one Steve Guerdat and his Venard de Cerisy. Pieter Devos took care of every turns and made de great gallop to finish in 45″35.

Second place, Steve Guerdat obtained his best ranking of the Longines World Cup season. Although he doesn’t need to chase the points for the final as the defending champion, the world number one could already qualify with 47 points. The general classification of the circuit is exactly the same riders as those who have climbed on the podium of the German leg. Third this afternoon thanks to Hello Senator, a week after his victory in the Verona’s leg with Hello M’Lady, Scott Brash also took a big step towards the Las Vegas final.

Germany’s Philipp Weishaupt, who started off on a high note with his well-named Che Fantastica, did not go far from a home win. After a full speed course, the rider from the Beerbaum stable nevertheless left the ultimate Longines vertical on the ground. With his time of 43″63, he had to settle for fifth place, just behind the Swiss Pius Schwizer and Cortney Cox.

Resolutely regular, Viking d’la Rousserie once again allowed Kevin Staut to access the jump-off after a good first clear round. However, the Frenchman and his good son from Quaprice Bois Margot were unable to repeat in the jump-off. Not yet fast enough to face such a competition, the chestnut rider led his rider to tenth place, just behind Ludger Beerbaum and Cool Feeling, trapped on the first bar of the Mercedes oxer. With twenty-six points, the Norman took another step towards the Las Vegas final.