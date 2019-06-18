Price again in CCI5*-L of Luhmühlen

He did it ! Tim Price and Ascona M, the eventing world number one follows in the footsteps of his wife Jonelle, who was victorious in Luhmühlen in 2018. “It’s very special for me to compete here again. I won my first four-star competition here in 2014 and I’m so happy that things went so well again this year. It makes me really proud that the mare has performed so consistently in all three phases. She does have a bit of an unconventional jumping technique, but that’s because she always tries so hard to do everything right.”

Against twenty-two opponennts, the task was not easy as the show-jumping course by Martin Otto was really demanding and lots of couples ended their round with penalties. That was the case for Alexander Bragg on Zagreb. Four points on the antepenultimate fence crashed all hopes of victory. They had to settle for the third place. “My horse felt fantastic. That’s why I tried to put some pressure on Tim with a fast round. The time was very tight, so after we had cleared the triple combination, I felt like most of the work was done and took a little risk on the way to the next vertical. Unfortunately, this cost us the win. I’m super happy to be on the podium and with Zagreb’s performance”, explain Alexander Bragg who ended right behind Tom McEwen and Figaro van het Broekxhof. “He has a very special character and always tries his best to please. I couldn’t be happier.” Thanks to all the faults oh his opponents, Tim Price took his time during the course to secure a clear round.

Few German riders were on the start list of the CCI5*-L as they were busy with the National Championship. After three days of competition, Julia Krajewski on Samourai du Thot was sacred queen. “Sam thinks Luhmühlen is totally cool. He always stands like a monument in the prize-giving ceremony and I don’t know any horse I would rather ride into a show-jumping course with, if my lead was only 0.1 points. The pressure was certainly on, especially since I saw from the entrance that Asha was jumping extremely well. I’m really happy – it’s just fun when things go so well.” The pair lead the competition since the beginning. They were followed by Ingrid Klimke on SAP Asha P and Dirk Schrade on Unteam de la Cense.

Full resutls here:

https://www.rechenstelle.de/media/filer_public/cd/a1/cda1b6a2-bbfd-4230-baed-9370eb8ffde6/longi_010_ersprges-2_abstfr3.pdf