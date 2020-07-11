Team gold medalist Quarrycrest Echo had to be euthanized after contracting a rare disease. The loss of Quarrycrest Echo is a heavy blow for the Japanese team. The 13 year old irish sport horse gelding competed successfully under British eventing rider Piggy March on highest level. Since the beginning of this year he was presented by Japanese rider Toshiyuki Tanaka.

Quarrycrest Echo had to be euthanized last July 5, at the age of thirteen, as veterinarians were unable to save the chestnut gelding from a rare intestinal disease. In 2020 the Irish sport horse was ridden by Japanese eventing rider Toshiyuki Tanaka after the horse had been sold in December 2019 as an Olympic hopeful. The death of Quarrycrest Echo therefore is a tragic loss for the Japanese team, preparing for the Olympic Games that have been postponed to next year.

Quarrycrest Echo was experienced on highest level. Three years in a row he and his British rider Peggy French, now married and called Piggy March, were part of the British teams competing successfully in Championships. The chestnut was a team gold medalist at the WEG in Tryon, a team medalist at the European Championships 2019 and participated at the EC in Strzegom in 2017 as well. The pair twice was successful in CCI 4-S, at Chatsworth in 2018 and Hartpury the following year. They also placed sixth at the renowned CCIO4*-S in Aachen in 2019.

Equestrian Steve Guerdat dominates 5-Star Grand Prix of Grimaud 07/07/2020 AT 07:43

Equestrian Eric Lamaze welcomes another Olympic hopeful in his stables 02/07/2020 AT 10:55