Equestrian

Record sanction for endurance rider in horse abuse case

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Record sanction for endurance rider in horse abuse case

Image credit: Eurosport

ByGrand Prix
16 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

The FEI Tribunal has written history by imposing record sanctions in a case of horse abuse. Endurance horse Castlebar Contraband suffered fatal injuries in October 2016 while participating at an CE1. Now the rider was sentenced to a 20-year-suspension. The record penalty is a triumph for horse welfare and a warning to others, that horse abuse is not tolerated.

The FEI Tribunal has put an exclamation mark behind horse welfare by imposing record sanctions in a horse abuse and anti-doping violation case. The horse named Castlebar Contraband was ridden by Sh Abdul Aziz Bin Faisal Al Qasimi (UAE) at the CEI* in Fontainebleau (France) in October 2016, when it suffered a fatal fracture and had to be put down. The post mortem report revealed that the horse had been nerve blocked in training, before and during the competition. In addition signs of osteoarthritis were found, resulting in a stress fracture that turned out to be fatal.

The post mortem report of Castelbar Contraband proved that the rules of the equine controlled medication (ECM) had been violated. As a consequence the FEI Tribunal decided in favour of a clear statement and imposed a 20-year suspension for rider Sh Abdul Aziz Bin Faisal Al Qasimi. These are the strongest sanctions in FEI history. The athlete was suspended for 20 years in total – 18 years for the horse abuse and two years for the ECM Rule violation. The suspension commenced from the date of the Decision, 3 June 2020, and will run until 27 May 2040. In addition the rider has to pay a fine of CHF 17,500 as well as the costs of the proceedings.

Equestrian

EOC President Janez Kocijančič passed away

06/06/2020 AT 20:20

“This is a really great result for horse welfare and the fight against doping in equestrian sport”, FEI Legal Director Mikael Rentsch said. “We are very happy to see such a strong sanction handed down by the FEI Tribunal and it offers a stern warning to others that the Tribunal will not tolerate cases of horse abuse.”

Equestrian

FEI worldcup under pressure – CSI-W Helsinki Horse Show is cancelled

02/06/2020 AT 08:41
Equestrian

FEI presents plans for safe start of events from 1st of July on

31/05/2020 AT 11:54
Related Topics
Equestrian
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Equestrian

EOC President Janez Kocijančič passed away

06/06/2020 AT 20:20
Equestrian

FEI worldcup under pressure – CSI-W Helsinki Horse Show is cancelled

02/06/2020 AT 08:41
Equestrian

FEI presents plans for safe start of events from 1st of July on

31/05/2020 AT 11:54
Equestrian

Eric Lamaze and Hickstead move into Canada’s sports Hall of Fame

28/05/2020 AT 07:59

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Equestrian

‘It is unbelievable’ – This is why the World Cup at Olympia is so special

00:02:36
Play Icon
Play Icon
Equestrian

E-Learning - How to Breed a Horse

00:01:32
Play Icon
Play Icon
Equestrian

E-Learning - Why are jockeys so light?

00:01:43
Play Icon
Play Icon
Equestrian

How Britain's Ben Maher became the Champion of Champions in stunning fashion

00:02:29
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Revealed: Man Utd's move for Ansu Fati - Euro Papers

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Djokovic voices concerns over 'extreme' US Open coronavirus protocols

YESTERDAY AT 14:08
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid offer €80m for German wunderkind Havertz, steal a march on transfer rivals – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:25
Play Icon
Premier League

RESULT: Kevin De Bruyne should win PFA Player of the Year

30/03/2020 AT 15:29
Premier League

Mourinho: I'm not interested in Morata's move to Chelsea

20/07/2017 AT 10:47
Equestrian

Italy’s De Luca Races to Longines Global Champions Tour Win in Shanghai

01/05/2017 AT 13:34
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Boxing

'We can no longer remain silent' - Anthony Joshua gives speech at Black Lives Matter march

06/06/2020 AT 19:40
Play Icon
Play Icon
Golf

Harry Kane fails at 'socially-distant' putting world record, but Paul McGinley smashes it

06/06/2020 AT 16:58
Play Icon
Formula 1

Wolff: Bottas had the pace to take pole

29/04/2017 AT 18:39
Monza

Gleason to make Touring Car debut as WTCC season heads to Monza

26/04/2017 AT 12:18
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp 'to arrive at Anfield on Thursday' to sign Liverpool deal

07/10/2015 AT 07:11
View more

What's On

Previous articleEOC President Janez Kocijančič passed away
Next articlePSG captain Silva set to leave - L'Eqiupe