In Spain, at famous equestrian center Oliva Nova, the event of the international Mediterranean Equestrian Tour - Autumn MET 2020 has been the meeting point for worldclass showjumping riders. Show jumping competitors from all over the world have participated in classes of various levels. On Sunday, 34 riders entered the ring to present their horses in the Grand Prix.

Fourteen participants took part in the jump-off after showing clear rounds. Ten of those horse rider combinations kept clear again. The winners passed the jump-off at lightning speed! For Richard Vogel and Diego the time stopped at 34.18 seconds. Irishman Darragh Kenny lost a little more than one tenth of a second Belo Horizonte. With a result of 34.29 seconds he had to settle for second place.