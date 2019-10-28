Robert Whitaker fabulous in Helsinki

The phlegmatic Robert Whitaker didn’t make the trip to Scandinavia for nothing! The British rider won the small Grand Prix on Saturday, but also and above all the Longines World Cup in show jumping yesterday afternoon. For the second act of the indoor circuit, eight couples were clear on the first round. Among the four double zeroes, Robert Whitaker was the fastest, managing to lead his imposing 16-year-old bay in an optimal way on this indoor track.

Riding Jet Run, Sergio Álvarez Moya couldn’t do better and lost by less than seven hundredths. His bay had already caused a sensation at the beginning of the month in Barcelona, where he offered Spain victory in the Challenge Cup of the Longines Nations Cup final. Particularly at ease on this circuit since last season, Belgian Celine Schoondbroodt from Azedevo completed the top three with her volunteer Cheppetta.

The first points for the Las Vegas final were awarded, and thanks to his good Scandinavian campaign, Sweden’s Peder Fredricson took over the circuit. He is in the lead with twenty-one points, and has therefore made half the way to the final, which requires about forty points each year. He was ahead of Bryan Balsiger, winner in Oslo, and therefore Robert Whitaker. Twice eighth, Kevin Staut is also well on his way to fifth place with eighteen points.