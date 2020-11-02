The most important test of the CSI 4 * Grand Prix with obstacles up to a height of 155 cm was the highlight of the weekend in Grimaud, where showjumping riders enjoy the possibility to work as they are used to normally. The CSI4* Grand Prix had an entry list with 46 riders. Eight participants gotwere able to show a clear round and got the opportunity to enter the ring for the jump-off.

Frenchman Simon Delestre delivered a faultless round in the saddle of Chesall Zimequest in 40.62 seconds. The Italian Emanuele Gaudiano also showed an excellent performance on Chalou, leaving Delestre behind as the clock stopped three tenths of a second before the Frenchman's time and showed 40.53 seconds.

In the end, it was Scott Brash and Hello Jefferson who were best when it came to master the demands of the course. The analysis of all performances of the previous rides helped the Briton to be the winner in the end. The couple finished the course in 40.15 seconds. Only the French Julien Epaillard was faster, but received two drops.

