Scott Brash and Hello M’lady winners of the Longines World Cup in Verona

Last week the Western European League of the Longines World Cup landed in Verona for its fourth leg. A select group of the best riders of the international circuit travelled to Italy to take part in the competition. Among them we could find seven of the ten best classified in the world ranking now.

The Italian Uliano Vezzani, one of the world’s best and most renowned track chiefs, designed the route for Sunday’s Longines World Cup Grand Prix. His proposal was faced by thirty-eight pairs, all of them more than capable of winning such a course.

In the first round we saw how Henrik von Eckermann, Edwina Tops-Alexander and Eduardo Álvarez Aznar retired. Also were eliminated Giulia Martinengo Marquet and Jessica Springsteen, who at the beginning of the week had added a win. Despite the difficulties, ten couples ended with four points and the jump-off had sixteen participants.

With such a number of riders qualified for the jump-off, no mistake were allowed. When Darragh Kenny, ninth on track, stopped the clock in 36.06 seconds riding Romeo (Contact van de Heffinck x Orlando), passing by five double zeros, he put a lot of pressure on in opponents. Not even world number one Steve Guerdat and Alamo (Ukato x Equador), last year’s Top 10 winners, were able to beat their time.

But it is well known in this sport that until the last goes out to track there is nothing sure, especially when this is Scott Brash. At 33 years old, the Scotsman long ago recorded his name in the history books as one of the best riders in this discipline. In Verona he re-certified him being the only one to get under 36 seconds with his Hello M’lady (Indoctro x Baloubet du Rouet). With this victory he accumulates 20 points that put him in sixth place in the Western European league classification that he shares with Bertram Allen, Bryan Balsiger and Robert Whitaker.

Thanks to the third place achieved in this fourth stage, the world number one for eleven consecutive months Steve Guerdat adds 30 points that put him at the top of the table. Ranked tenth in this race with H&M Christian K, Peder Fredricson remains second with 28 points. The Italian Emanuele Gaudiano is third thanks to finish in fourth position in Lyon and Verona and Martin Fuchs, who dropped a bar in the first task with The Sinner (Sanvaro x Landgold 3), is removed from the lead to fourth place.

The fifth leg of this Western European league will be this week in Stuttgart, Germany.