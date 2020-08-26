Scott Brash victorious in Grimaud

The victory was well deserved. Scott Brash celebrated his triumph when he stood on top of the podium, winning the CSI4* Grand Prix in Grimaud this weekend for the second time. With his partner Hello Jefferson the rider showed the fastest round in the jump-off parcours of Andrea Colombo and left Edward Levy (France) behind on second place.

Scott Brash was delighted about his horse. “I’m delighted with Jefferson’s performance. He really is an exceptional horse. It took a while for me to be able to handle him, he is really powerful. But now we have formed a real combination and it works very well.” The round Scott Brash and Hello Jefferson showed in the jump-off of the Hubside Jumping Grimaud CSI 4* Grand Prix proved to be exceptional indeed. The combination was more than half a second faster than second place combination Edward Levy (France ) and his mare Rebeca LS. While the British rider needed only 39,52 seconds, Frenchman Edward Levy crossed the finish line after 40,18 seconds.

Though the victory was well deserved it was not at all expected. “I have been riding him (Hello Jefferson) for two years,” explained Scott Brash after his triumph, “but it took several months before we really became a combination. But he is brilliant, very intelligent. There were only seven jump-off riders this evening, but I really want to congratulate the course designer who did a fantastic job. He didn’t have an easy task and had to deal with an extraordinary line-up: there were virtually exclusively riders and horses that usually compete at 5* shows. So he had to create a 5-level course, otherwise there would have been twenty clears after the first round, which is not what you want. So well done to Andrea Colombo: his courses were fair, there were rails down on all the fences. I watched the jump-off round of Edward Levy, who was first to go. His mare has a very fast stride but it seemed shorter than Jefferson’s. So I really focused on my horse’s powerful stride to take out a stride before the final fence. It’s possible that I took out other strides elsewhere on the course as well. It’s the second 4 Grand Prix that I’ve won here at the HUBSIDE JUMPING. I would love to add next week’s CSI5* Grand Prix to my list of wins!”

So, expectations are high in the weeks to come. Hubside Jumping goes on and will offer a 5*-tour – Scott Brash for sure will try to be on top again.

