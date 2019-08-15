Shane Breen brilliant at home in Dublin

Even if he wasn’t the fastest during the jump-off, Shane Breen managed to steal the victory with his Tryon’s World Equestrian Games’ partner Ipswich van de Wolfsakker. The Irish with his BWP son of Glock’s London and grandson of Quick Star realized the best of the three clear rounds of the second round. This is their second Grand Prix victory together after the Longines Global Champions Tour leg of Monaco last year.

Four couples crossed the final line with a better timer than his, but they were all penalized by four points. The fastest of them, Ireland’s Susan Fitzpatrick on Fellow Castlefield, ended at the fourth position. Right behind her, his compatriot, Richard Howley with Chinook took the fifth. Great Britain Ben Maher on Tic Tac and Switzerland’s Steve Guerdat on Venard de Cerisy finished with the exact same score and shared the sixth position.

Double clear but not fast enough, Great Britain’s Scott Brash took the second position with Hello Jefferson who joined his stables at the beginning of last year. So far, this is the best performance of Cooper vd Heffinck’s son career. Third, Italy’s Lorenzo de Luca didn’t take all the risks to secure a clear round with his still unexperimented Dinky Toy vd Kranenburg. Indeed, the stallion and his rider have known each other since last June. It was their first Grand Prix 5* together.

All results : here