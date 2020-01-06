Shane Breen starts 2020 brilliantly in Abu Dhabi

The first “high level” event of the year 2020 took place this afternoon in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. It was a 4* Grand Prix counting towards the Arab League World Cup circuit. After two 1.60m courses built by German track master Frank Rothenberger, Shane Breen took the victory. The Irishman won the play-offs thanks to a perfect 45″23 with his faithful Ipswich van de Wolfsakker. Winner of the CSIO 5* Grand Prix in Dublin last August, the couple seems to be well on the way to another excellent result this year!

Leading by six tenths of a second in a jump-off completed without any penalty, Austrian Gerfried Puck finished second. The 40-year-old was associated with Bingo du Parc, a promising nine-year-old chestnut, son of Mylord Carthago*HN. Proof, if proof were needed, that Penelope Leprevost’s former cracker is beginning to count some very successful offspring in top-level sport. Syrian Osama al-Zabibi completed the podium with Flash Gordon, completing a double clear round in 52″83.

Also noteworthy was the fourth place of the Egyptian Abdel Saïd and his new Alanine de Vains. Ranked in the same position in the World Cup Grand Prix of the CSI 3* in Al Ain at the end of December, Nicolas Delmotte’s former protégée is following the results with her new driver!