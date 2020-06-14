Spanish dressage rider Juan Matute Guimon is talking and smiling again.

Spanish dressage rider Juan Matute Guimon is recovering far better than doctors expected. He has started talking and smiling and surprises family and doctors with his progress.

Spanish dressage rider Juan Matute Guimon is recovering far better than doctors expected after he had to have brain surgery at the beginning of May. The dramatic break down and the two operations were leaving small hopes for a full recovery in speed time. But the Spanish riders surprises everybody with his progress.

After the dramatic collapse of rider Juan Matute Guimon caused by brain hemorrhage, the 22 year old Spaniard hat to go through two neurosurgical operations. His sister Paula posted on June 5th on Instagram:

Today has been a very emotional and happy day for our family and to top it off we have something else to share with all of you. After receiving this morning news my parents full of excitement headed to the hospital to visit Juan. A soon as they entered the room and began speaking to him, Juan recognized their voices, opened his eyes and began to cry. There probably aren’t any words to describe what my parents were feeling in that moment but the doctor did find the words to say Juan is exceeding all expectations.

Only two days later a new post from Paula revealed, that Juan Matute Guimon has already talked to his family in Spanish and English. There is still along way to got for Juan Matute Guimon, but his recovery is great.

