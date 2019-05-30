St. Gallen here we come!

This week-end for CSIO of St. Gallen, horse lovers will enjoy the second leg of the Nations Cup circuit. Second confrontation of the European Division 1, the Nations Cup of St. Gallen is part of the eleven legs before the world final in Barcelona in October. Fifty countries were competing last years in the circuit located according three geographic zones : Division 1 of Europe / Northern America, Central America and Caribbean / Middle East. In the Division 1 of Europe, ten nations among the best are competing in 2019. Two weeks ago, in La Baule, Switzerland managed to do a great start in the circuit as they took the first place. The team was composed by the brilliant couple Steve Guerdat and Albfuehren’s Bianca, Niklaus Rutschi on Cardano Ch, Bryan Balsiger on Cluzot de Lassus and Paul Estermann on Lord Pepsi. Belgium took the second position with Nicola Philippaerts on H&M Chilli Willi, Niels Bruynseels on Utamaro d’Ecaussines, Pieter Devos on Claire Z and Gregory Wathelet on MJT Nevados S. France with Nicolas Delmotte on Ilex VP, Thierry Rozier on Venezia d’Ecaussines, Penelope Leprevost on Vancouver de Lanlore and Alexis Deroubaix on Timon d’Aure, took the third position in front of their home crowd.

To a CSIO, the National Equestrian Federations send four riders form the official team. This team, consisting of four or five riders and their top horses, is often identical with the National Team, who is selected for Continental-/World Championships or Olympics. This week-end, Switzerland is represented by a very strong team : Paul Estermann, Martin Fuchs, Steve Guerdat, Niklaus Rutschi and Pius Schwizer. But the others nations are prepared to fight for the victory as well. France for instance is bringing Kevin Staut and Brazil Pedro Veniss with his incredible Quabri de l’Isle. This week-end, Great Britain will be represented by William Funnell, Laura Renwick, Holly Smith, Guy Williams and James Wilson.

In addition to the Nations Cup, spectator will also enjoy the Grand Prix. Some brilliant riders will be there too like Belgium’s Gregory Wathelet, Irelands’ Billy Twomey, Netherlands’ Jeroen Dubbleldam and Sweden’s Henrik von Eckermann.

Full schedule here:

http://www.csio.ch/en/Program.html