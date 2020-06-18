Equestrian

Star-studded line up in St. Tropez as international sport celebrates re-start

Image credit: Eurosport

ByGrand Prix
18 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

There is nothing like the first showjumping event after a forced three month break. Riders from all nations are looking forward to the Hubside event in St. Tropez where from Thursday on showjumpers get back in the saddle. The starting list is a brilliant line up of known names.

Finally showjumping riders can get back into the international ring this weekend. Grimaud Hubside Jumping in St.Tropez will welcome some of the best showjumping riders in the world, when the first international four-star event is taking place after three month of COVID-lockdown. Super stars Martin Fuchs and Steve Guerdat from Switzerland will be mounting their horses as well as Marcus Ehning and Christian Ahlmann from Germany. Alberto Zorzi, Emanuele Gaudiano and Lorenzo De Luca from Italy have travelled to St. Tropez and will face a strong armada of French riders, including Kevin Staut and Roger-Yves Bost. 

Grimaud Hubside Jumping St. Tropez will host classes for several weeks in a row. Right now 49 riders are noted on the starting list, many of the names are known from five star level. All of the riders are delighted to be able to show their horses in St. Tropez on this level as it is the first chance to check out the form of their top horses and newcomers since several month. 

