Starstudded line-up in Grimaud

Worldclass showjumping riders saddle up their horses this weekend in the South of France. World number one Steve Guerdat will be participating as well as Daniel Deußer, Christian Ahlmann and Marcus Ehning, Peder Fredricson, Scott Brash and Niels Bryunseels.

CSI Grimaud presented an excellented entry list in July when the Hubside event was the first international showjumping meeting after the Corona pandemic lockdown. Now international sport is back in Grimaud and worldclass riders once more have travelled to the South of France to compete in the mediterranean atmosphere of the arena of Hubside event.

Belgium has sent a strong team to the South of France. Niels Bruynseels, Jos Verlooy, Pieter Devos, Jerome Guery, Olivier Philippaerts and Gregory Wathelet are all known for their skills when it comes to clear rounds and fast jump-offs. They will be on the same starter lists as Christian Ahlmann, Daniel Deußer and Marcus Ehning from Germany, while Scott Brash, Alexandra Thornton and Michael Whitaker will hold up the British flag.

