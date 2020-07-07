Steve Guerdat dominates 5-Star Grand Prix of Grimaud

The event Hubside Jumping Grimaud has been the place to be for world class showjumping riders right until this weekend. The first 5-star Grand Prix after the forced COVID-19 break saw world number one Steve Guerdat celebrating another victory.

The entry list of the CSI5* Grand Prix in Grimaud last weekend war a star-studded line-up of worldclass show jumping riders. Amongst the participants were world number one Steve Guerdat, European Champion Martin Fuchs (second in the world ranking list) and number three Daniel Deußer (Germany) as well as Pieter Devos from Belgium (4) and Peder Fredricson from Sweden (6). 12 riders delivered clear rounds in regards of the obstables, three of them had time faults and were not allowed to participate in the jump-off.

In the jump-off it was French Edward Levy who set the pace with his beautiful round in 37,86 seconds. Starting in second position in the saddle of his mare Rebeca LS he put a lot of pressure to the following riders. Daniel Deußer was the one to beat this time when he entered the ring, finishing in 37,66 seconds. As he and Killer Queen had one rail down they ended up in 7th position. The last rider in the jump-off was Steve Guerdat in the saddle of Victorio des Frotards. Showing a tailormade round with no faults the Swiss rider and his Selle Francais gelding crossed the finish-line in 37,73 seconds, claiming victory and 50.000 Euro of prizemoney.

Equestrian Eric Lamaze welcomes another Olympic hopeful in his stables 02/07/2020 AT 10:55

“The first round went really well. Victorio had already won the three 5-star Grands Prixs in which he competed this year. I knew he could do it but despite this, there were a lot of unknowns in this Grand Prix, as I didn’t jump a lot with my horses during the lockdown. He jumped really well here during the first week of the Hubside Jumping and then he went home to rest a bit last week. He jumped really well in the first big class on Thursday, but in the 1m50 class on Friday I felt he was a bit tired. So I wasn’t sure how we would do today. Apparently, the day off really did him good, because during the first round he jumped incredibly. I think that he has never jumped as well as that! I had a great feeling in the ring when we jumped the first round. The jump-off of this Grand Prix was really fast, like all the classes that take place here, and that’s why I chose to ride Victorio. He really gave it his all for me in the jump-off and I’m really proud of him! Next week, I will be back in the ring here but without Victorio, who is going home to have a rest.”

results

Equestrian Bertram Allen is the master of faster in Grimaud 29/06/2020 AT 13:04