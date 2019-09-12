Steve Guerdat keeps his crown despite the European Champion title of Martin Fuchs

Steady, Switzerland’s Steve Guerdat (3 517 points) is well on the lead of the Longines ranking since January 2019 ! But the king will have to be careful as his compatriot and recent winner of the Longines European Championship with Clooney 51, Martin Fuchs (3 267 points), moves from the fourth to the second position and the gap is shrinking. He takes the position of Sweden’s Peder Fredricson (3 173 points). The former European Champion is now fourth. Germany’s Daniel Deusser (3 217 points) keeps the third place. This month, the most impressive catch up is awarded to Great Britain’s Ben Maher. He adds 363 points to his last score thanks to his silver medal in the Longines European Championship. The rider of the amazing Explosion W is now entering the top five.

Then, there is not drastic change in the rest of the top 10. America’s McLain Ward moves from the fifth to the eighth position while his compatriot Kent Farrington step out of the top 10 and ended at the fourteenth place. Elizabeth Madden, Pieter Devos, Christian Ahlmann and Niels Bruynseels keep respectively their sixth, seventh, ninth and tenth place.

For Great Britain riders, except the fifth position of Ben Maher, they seem to be missing in the top of ranking. Indeed, the next British, Scott Brash, is currently twenty-eighth (2 0105 points). And then, Amanda Derbyshire is next at the fifty-second position (1680) and she is followed closely by Laura Renwick fifty-fourth (1680).

All Longines Ranking : here