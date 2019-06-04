Steve Guerdat, king of St Gallen

With Albfuehren’s Bianca, Alamo, Ulysse des Forêts and now Venard de Cerisy, Steve Guerdat makes a series of success. This week-end in St Gallen, the world number one won the CSI5* Grand Prix and that was not an easy victory. The very difficult course designed by Gérard Lachat, made a lot of victims. None of the forty-one couples on the starting list managed to signed a clear round. Despite a brilliant first round, Steve Guerdat with Venard de Cerisy ended his course with one fault on the ultimate vertical. But they were clear and fast enough in the second round to win the Grand Prix. His compatriot Arthur Gustavo Da Silva, also clear in the second round was half a second slower and had to settle for the second place with Inonstop van’t Voorhof. Only woman in the podium, Great Britain Laura Renwick took the third place on Dublin V.

After the Grand Prix, spectators also enjoyed the second leg of the Nations Cup. After their second position in La Baule two weeks ago, French team repeated the performance of 2018 and won this leg. The team, composed by Pénélope Leprevost on Vancouver de Lanlore, Guillaume Foutrier on Valdocco des Caps, Nicolas Delmotte on Urvoso du Roch and Kevin Staut on Calevo 2, was followed by Italy represented by Giulia Martinengo Marquet on Elzas, Riccardo Pizani on Chaclot, Palo Paini on Ottava Meraviglia Di Ca’San G, Luca Marziani on Tokyo du Soleil, and Switzerland represented by Martin Fuchs on Chaplin, Niklaus Rutschi on Cardano CH, Paul Estermann on Lord Pepsi and finally, Steve Guerdat on Albfuehren’s Bianca. Equal after the two round, the three nations fought in a thrilling jump-off. Guillaume Foutrier for France, Giulia Martinengo Marquet for Italy and Steve Guerdat for Switzerland were chosen to fight for this final round.

