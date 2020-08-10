Steve Guerdat still No 1 of the Longines FEI world ranking

For another month Steve Guerdat is number one of the Longines FEI world ranking. The Swiss rider is followed by his compatriot Martin Fuchs and German Daniel Deußer. Behind the top three riders of the world, there is some movement.

For the first time since months a slight little movement can be seen in the top ten of the Longines FEI world ranking. Show jumping riders have been able to compete for quite a couple of weeks, but the first competitions where ranking points have been gathered are still few. Nevertheless, some riders were able to climb up the world ranking ladder.

The top three riders are – without any change – Steve Guerdat (Switzerland), Martin Fuchs (Switzerland) and Daniel Deußer (Germany). Behind those three riders, Peder Fredricson is placing fourth. He is one of the riders who has been able to climb up in the ranking. He was on 6th place and stepped up two places. Pieter Devos (Belgium) and Ben Maher (Greatbritain) dropped down one place each, now being 5th and 6th.

Behind the top ten of the show jumping riders the FEI world ranking hardly has changed. Except for Niels Bruynseels who stepped up two places, coming from rank 17 and now ranking on 15.

