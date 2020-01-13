Steve Guerdat unbeatable in Basel

The former world number one and the eleven-year-old Selle Français make undeniably a strong pair. Under the Swiss flag since last year, after having successfully accompanied Raphaël Goehrs on the competition grounds for three years, the son of Barbarian really took on a new dimension this weekend by winning the two most beautiful victories of his entire career. If his previous outings on events of this scale had not been frankly successful last year, with a recent sixteen-point run in the London Grand Prix at the end of December, the chestnut starts 2020 in the best possible way, and will undoubtedly be one of the horses we should keep an eye on this season.

As for Steve Guerdat, he won his first World Cup stage this season, and further asserts his supremacy in the overall ranking of the circuit. Very consistent this winter where he has scored points on each of his outings, Julien Epaillard can also be fully satisfied with his performance today in Basel. In the saddle on Queeletta, already winner of an intermediate event this weekend, he had to settle for the second place just because he was five tenths slower. Fifth in Lyon and seventh in Mechelen, the mare also achieved one of the best performances of her career.

Much more experienced Pieter Devos and Apart also tried their utmost to dethrone the world number two, but in the end had to settle for third place. Marcus Ehning and Cornado NRW, also with a good double clear round, are at the foot of the podium, while Denis Lynch and GC Chopin’s Bushi, in good shape after his second place in the Grand Prix friday, close the top 5.